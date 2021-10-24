TN appoints Udhayan as new TNPCB chairman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday appointed A Udhayan, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF), as the new chairman of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), which has often faced allegations of corruption.

After an FIR was filed against the previous chairman AV Venkatachalam by vigilance officials last month,

over charges of criminal misconduct and criminal misappropriation, environment secretary Supriya Sahu was given full additional charge of the post as a stop-gap arrangement.

Sources told TNIE that the State government has carefully hand picked Udhayan, who has returned to duty after two years of study leave, to bring in more transparency and credibility to TNPCB operations. Udhayan has his task cut out with the State government announcing modernisation of TNPCB for better implementation of environmental regulations and meeting new challenges due to climate change.

In the past, both National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court have come down heavily on governments for making appointments “casually” or “without due application of mind”, considering the duties, functions and responsibilities of the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs).

In June, 2017, NGT directed the chairpersons of 10 SPCBs, including Tamil Nadu, to give up their duties, as their appointment did not comply with the guidelines prescribed by the tribunal. Although, Supreme Court has set aside the NGT order saying the tribunal does not have jurisdiction, the apex court agreed the

SPCBs continue to be manned by persons who do not necessarily have the expertise or professional experience to address the issues for which the SPCBs were established by law.

“The response of the State governments in appointing professionals and experts to the SPCBs has been remarkably casual, despite many expert committees pointing out the need for it,” the SC had said.