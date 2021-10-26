Commuters in lurch as NMR train services cancelled frequently

P S Sundar By

Express News Service

COONOOR: Frequent cancellation of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train service between Mettupalayam and Ooty has caused disappointment and frustration among the tourists and the residents in the district.

The Salem division of Southern Railway has cancelled the service until further notice due to the frequent downpour and recurrent landslides in the Mettupalayam-Coonoor section.

R Subramaniam, Convener of Federation of Service Organisations in The Nilgiris said, “It only shows the poor protection provided to NMR track and the absence of steps by Railways to prevent boulders and landslides from falling on the tracks even when the rains are normal.”

President of Coonoor Consumer Protection Association S Manogaran said, “State government is operating bus service in the ghat section between Mettupalayam and Ooty. In the case of NMR, ‘No rain but no train’ seems to be formula’.”

Rohit Jain, Member of Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee of Salem Division said he has represented the issue to the Prime Minister and has sought his intervention. He said, “The railways is charging exorbitant fare of Rs 1,000 for the train. We need modern coaches like Vistadome to help tourists enjoy the scenic beauty.”