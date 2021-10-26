STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Commuters in lurch as NMR train services cancelled frequently

The Salem division of Southern Railway has cancelled the service until further notice due to the frequent downpour and recurrent landslides in the Mettupalayam-Coonoor section.

Published: 26th October 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Nilgiri Mountain Railway - a UNESCO recognised world heritage site.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway - a UNESCO recognised world heritage site.

By P S Sundar
Express News Service

COONOOR: Frequent cancellation of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train service between Mettupalayam and Ooty has caused disappointment and frustration among the tourists and the residents in the district.

The Salem division of Southern Railway has cancelled the service until further notice due to the frequent downpour and recurrent landslides in the Mettupalayam-Coonoor section.

R Subramaniam, Convener of Federation of Service Organisations in The Nilgiris said, “It only shows the poor protection provided to NMR track and the absence of steps by Railways to prevent boulders and landslides from falling on the tracks even when the rains are normal.”

President of Coonoor Consumer Protection Association S Manogaran said, “State government is operating bus service in the ghat section between Mettupalayam and Ooty. In the case of NMR, ‘No rain but no train’ seems to be formula’.”

Rohit Jain, Member of Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee of Salem Division said he has represented the issue to the Prime Minister and has sought his intervention. He said, “The railways is charging exorbitant fare of Rs 1,000 for the train. We need modern coaches like Vistadome to help tourists enjoy the scenic beauty.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilgiri Mountain Railway NMR Mettupalayam Ooty
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp