Rain worsens plight of roads dug up for drainage pipeline works

Jose K Joseph

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the city receiving rain over the past few days, commuting through damaged roads in KK Nagar have become an ordeal for residents. Many of them said the ongoing underground drainage pipeline works have worsened the condition of the roads and the Corporation should at least carry out some temporary repair works to help road users.

Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Fourth Street in Kovardhan, said, "Last year, we did not face so much trouble. Though the roads were in poor condition, we were at least able to commute. Now, the drainage works have badly damaged the roads and left so much soil on the surface. Rain has made the area slushy and extremely slippery for two-wheelers. I recently fell off my bike. The Corporation is not taking our complaints seriously. Officials must ensure that contractors do not leave the roads in such a condition."

Another resident of Kovardhan Garden, Sharon Savielle, wrote to TNIE, "It is very difficult to use the roads in our area. Pregnant women and senior citizens struggle a lot to maneuver through these stretches damaged owing to the underground drainage works. The Corporation should at least carry out some repair works to help road users like us."

Sivaganesh, a resident of Kakkan Colony in KK Nagar, tweeted, "Our streets are waterlogged and roads are badly damaged. We have been facing this issue for more than a year now."

Antony, a resident of Indian Bank Colony, said, "When we complained about damaged roads, officials said they would be repaired as soon as the work on drainage ends. However, the project is likely to take two more years to complete. Therefore, the Corporation should carry out at least some temporary repair works."

Meanwhile, Corporation officials said contractors were supposed to ensure that people are able to commute through the roads after laying the pipelines.

Officials said they would look into the issue and take steps to improve the condition of the roads.