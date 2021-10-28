Hindu Munnani workers’ bid to enter varsity during seminar on ‘Periyar and Islam’ foiled

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Police thwarted Hindu Munnani workers and student-volunteers of ABVP from entering the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) while a seminar on ‘Periyar and Islam’ was underway on Wednesday. The seminar was organised by the Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy in association with the Department of Sociology at MSU.

Protesters led by Hindu Munnani State Secretary K Kutralanathan demanded cancellation of the seminar alleging that ‘some anti-nationals were using this varsity as a platform to spread their ideologies’.

“The MSU included one of Arundhati Roy’s books in its syllabus last year and invited controversy. Some people are attempting to impose their ideology and thoughts, which are against national interest, on the students,” Kutralanathan told TNIE.

Police kept the university gates closed and allowed no one to enter after the seminar began. Following requests from police and university authorities, the seminar was wrapped up after an hour. Professor S Samuel Asir Raj, Director of the Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, and Riyaz Ahamed, Association Editor of Puthiya Vidiyal magazine addressed the students.

During his speech, Raj told students, “I have just received a phone call asking me to end this seminar soon. From the very first day we planned this programme, we have been facing opposition.”

Earlier, addressing students, Riyaz Ahamed said Periyar had opposed some superstitions that were practised by the Muslim community. “Many people had given up those practices after listening to Periyar’s speeches. He supported remarriage of women, and opposed the wearing of burkha,” he added.