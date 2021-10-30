STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Demo trials of 'Samudrayaan project' a success in Tamil Nadu

As a first step, demonstration trials were successfully conducted earlier this week in 500 metres depth off Chennai coast.

Published: 30th October 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Scientists deploy sphere-shaped replica of MATSYA-6000 during demonstration trails off Chennai coast.

Scientists deploy sphere-shaped replica of MATSYA-6000 during demonstration trails off Chennai coast. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: What does it take to send a human to 6-km ocean depth? Ask scientists at the Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), who are on course to design, develop and realise manned-submersible code named ‘MATSYA-6000’ under the ambitious ‘Samudrayaan project’.

As a first step, demonstration trials were successfully conducted earlier this week in 500 metres depth off Chennai coast. While the actual ‘MATSYA-6000’, made of special titanium alloy, is under development in collaboration with the ISRO, NIOT scientists have made a sphere-shaped replica for operational capability demonstration.

The ‘Samudrayaan project’, known as India’s manned ocean mission, was officially launched on Friday by Union Minister of State (Independent Change) Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh at the NIOT. Singh said this niche technology would facilitate Ministry of Earth Sciences in carrying out deep ocean exploration of the non-living resources such as polymetallic manganese nodules, gas hydrates, hydro-thermal sulphides and cobalt crusts, located at a depth between 1000 and 5500 metres.

NIOT director GA Ramadass told TNIE the demonstration trials were mainly to have a first-hand experience of deploying a 2.1 diameter personnel sphere underwater and check for pressure. NIOT scientist S Ramesh, who headed the trials, said the sphere weighs about 5 tonnes and doesn’t contain any other sub-systems. In the next stage, crew members, who will be sent to shallow depths to access the comfort, will have life support and safety systems.

Aid to harvest sea minerals

While Ramadass said the manned-submersible will be ready for qualification trials by December 2024, the Union minister wished the nation could set a record by sending a man to deep ocean and deep space simultaneously. ISRO is planning for Gaganyaan, a manned space mission, in early 2023. NIOT officials said the final MATSYA 6000 will be capable of carrying three crew members with an endurance of 12 hours and an additional 96 hours in case of emergency.

It will be maneuvered at the deep sea floor autonomously using a battery-powered propulsion system at 6,000 metres depth. As India is a pioneer investor and continuing contract for deep sea mineral exploration under United Nations International Seabed Authority, this vehicle helps India harvest the resources and assist in development of Integrated Mining System.

A deep-dive into the project

  • The actual ‘MATSYA-6000’, made of special titanium alloy, is under development in collaboration with the ISRO 
  • The technology is expected to facilitate carrying out deep ocean exploration of non-living resources at 1000m to 5500m depth
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Institute of Ocean Technology
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp