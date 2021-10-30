Safety in focus as Deepavali approaches

With the festival of lights around the corner, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) has advised primary health centres and hospitals to stock enough drugs for burn injuries, and IV fluids, and ensure their facilities function round the clock. It also released some guidelines for those celebrating the festival. Here’s a look
Do’s
Burst crackers in open spaces. Ensure there are no combustible substances around
Keep fireworks in closed containers and away from inflammable substances
Ensure children bursting crackers are supervised by adults
Stay indoors if you have respiratory problems
Maintain at least an arm’s distance from crackers while bursting them
Keep buckets of water and blankets ready in case of a fire
Discard used fireworks in a bucket of water so people don’t step on them
Wear footwear when lighting fireworks
Wash hands with soap and water after handling crackers
Don’ts
Light crackers in your hand
Use sanitiser or keep it nearby when bursting crackers
Leave firecrackers around burning candles and diyas
Wear long and loose clothes as they are likely to catch fire. Instead, wear fitted cotton clothes
Burst cracker near electric poles and wires
Throw half-burnt crackers. They could fall on inflammable objects and start a fire
Use open fire, matches or lighters to burst crackers. Instead, use sparklers, long firewood, or agarbatti
Burst crackers inside any vehicle
Throw fireworks at people