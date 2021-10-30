Safety in focus as Deepavali approaches

By Express News Service

With the festival of lights around the corner, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) has advised primary health centres and hospitals to stock enough drugs for burn injuries, and IV fluids, and ensure their facilities function round the clock. It also released some guidelines for those celebrating the festival. Here’s a look

Do’s

Burst crackers in open spaces. Ensure there are no combustible substances around

Keep fireworks in closed containers and away from inflammable substances

Ensure children bursting crackers are supervised by adults

Stay indoors if you have respiratory problems

Maintain at least an arm’s distance from crackers while bursting them

Keep buckets of water and blankets ready in case of a fire

Discard used fireworks in a bucket of water so people don’t step on them

Wear footwear when lighting fireworks

Wash hands with soap and water after handling crackers

Don’ts

Light crackers in your hand

Use sanitiser or keep it nearby when bursting crackers

Leave firecrackers around burning candles and diyas

Wear long and loose clothes as they are likely to catch fire. Instead, wear fitted cotton clothes

Burst cracker near electric poles and wires

Throw half-burnt crackers. They could fall on inflammable objects and start a fire

Use open fire, matches or lighters to burst crackers. Instead, use sparklers, long firewood, or agarbatti

Burst crackers inside any vehicle

Throw fireworks at people