STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two biryani joints in Puducherry fail to meet food safety standards, refrigerators sealed

For the past two weeks, the special team has been inspecting restaurants and eateries and taking action. Already, the freezers of a star hotel on Beach Road and a canteen at JIPMER have been sealed.

Published: 06th September 2021 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Food safety, eat right campaign, food

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Food safety remains a concern in Puducherry with officials finding that two popular biryani joints and a vegetarian restaurant failed to meet the standards.

The special inspection team found that two non-vegetarian biryani shops on Vallar Salai (45 feet road) failed to keep their kitchens clean and store non-vegetarian food safely in the refrigerators. The food items were found to have decayed and the refrigerators in these two eateries were sealed. The kitchens had cockroaches roaming and the washing process was poor with no hot water provision to clean the utensils.

Food Safety Officer Dhanaraju said the two shops would be allowed to operate normally after cleaning their refrigerators and would be fined in this regard.

The team, which also inspected a vegetarian restaurant in the same area, found defects in the kitchen and warned the owner to fix the issue.

ALSO READ: Poor implementation of law poses risk of public consuming unsafe food in Puducherry: CAG

The inspection team also found a defect in the cooling facility during a test at a modern fish market on East Coast Road. A complaint would be lodged with the Fisheries Department which runs the market, as there is a possibility of spoilage of the fish.

Deputy food safety commissioner R Ilanthirayan led the special inspection team along with other officials.

For the past two weeks, the special team has been inspecting restaurants and eateries and taking action. Already, the freezers of a star hotel on Beach Road and a canteen at JIPMER have been sealed by the team.

The CAG report had pointed out several deficiencies in food safety, including facilities for testing. There is just one laboratory, while certain chemicals necessary for checking the quality of the food are not available.

However basic food safety checks by the special team are continuing and more restaurants and eateries would be inspected, said officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Food safety
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp