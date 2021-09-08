Steps being taken to assess missing coal: V Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji informed the Assembly that steps are being taken to assess the coal missing from State-run thermal power stations. The minister also said the department has an acute manpower shortage and listed out the posts lying vacant.

He added that there is difference of 2.38 lakh tonnes of coal between the register and the stock at North Chennai (Thermal Power Plant). He further said a panel had visited Thoothukudi and found 71,857 tonnes of coal missing.