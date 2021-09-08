STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu seeks one crore extra Covid vaccine doses ahead of next week's mega drive

As many as 3.44 crore people haven’t yet received even one dose, and 18.89 lakh are yet to receive the second dose, the minister pointed out.

Published: 08th September 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting for one crore Covid-19 vaccines to be given to Tamil Nadu in addition to already-committed 1.04 crore doses, as the State intends to conduct mega vaccination camps every week from September 12.

Subramanian also requested for an equal number of 0.5 ml of auto-disable (AD) syringes or 1 ml/2 ml syringes.

The minister said TN has about 6.06 crore people who are eligible to get vaccinated, and till September 5, a total of 2.63 crore received the first dose, and 68.91 lakh got both doses at government Covid vaccination centres. 

As many as 3.44 crore people haven’t yet received even one dose, and 18.89 lakh are yet to receive the second dose, the minister pointed out.

“For the last seven days, the State has been administering about 5 lakh doses per day. Considering the current pace of vaccination, the current supplies are adequate for only three-to-four days, making it difficult to plan to cover the eligible left-out population,” Subramanian stated.

The Union government, till September 5, supplied 3,31,84,824 doses of vaccines, and 1,83,95,400 (0.5 ml) AD syringes to the State, the minister added.

He also said an estimated 65.76 lakh people in the nine districts bordering Kerala are yet to get the first dose of the vaccine, and highlighted that Kerala has a high number of Covid cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian COVID vaccine COVID 19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp