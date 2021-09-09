STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Stalin also announced that a museum would be set up at Tirunelveli at a cost of Rs 15 crore to display the archaeological artefacts found at the excavation sites at Adichanallur, Sivakalai and Korkai

Published: 09th September 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when excavations at various places including Keezhadi are revealing the hoary past of Tamils, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday informed the state Assembly that carbon dating analysis of the rice with husk found in a burial urn in Sivakalai in Tirunelveli district has proved that the Tamirabarani civilisation dates back to 3,200 years.
 
“Already Adhichanallur has been dated to the 9th century BCE and Korkai to the 8th century BCE. With the current findings, one can come to the conclusion that a matured civilisation existed along the river Porunai (Tamiraparani being the modern name), with Adhichanallur and Sivakalai as habitations and Korkai being the port,” the Chief Minister said, making a statement under Rule 110.
 
"It is the foremost duty of this government to establish that the history of the Indian subcontinent begins from the landscape of the Tamils, based on scientific evidence," the Chief Minister said amidst cheers from members of the state Assembly.
 
The Chief Minister said, "Rice along with husk found in an offering pot within the urn at Sivakalai was sent for an AMS carbon dating test to the Beta Analytical Laboratory in Miami, Florida, and the results obtained are quite a revelation to the archaeological community. The carbon data analysis yielded the date of 1155 BCE which means the people of Sivakalai lived there before 3200 years."


 
Stalin also announced that a museum would be set up at Tirunelveli at a cost of Rs 15 crore to display the archaeological artefacts found at the excavation sites at Adichanallur, Sivakalai and Korkai. Further, the Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department would carry out excavations in other states and countries in search of Tamil roots.  
 
Stalin said in the first phase, to know the antiquity of Chera Nadu (Kerala) and its culture, excavations would be undertaken at Pattanam which was called Musiri during the Sangam period, in association with archaeological experts from Kerala. Similarly, excavations would also be carried out at Venki and Thalaikkadu in Andhra Pradesh and Palur in Odisha.
 
"To ascertain the trade relations with Egypt, excavations will be carried out at Quseir al-Qadim and Pernica Anekke, which was part of the Roman empire and at Khor Rori in Oman. Tamil Brahmi potsherds were found in Egypt which was earlier part of the Roman Empire as well as Oman," he said.
 
The Chief Minister said King Rajendra Chozha was famously known for undertaking expeditions to many Southeast Asian countries. The Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department would undertake exploration and excavation, if need be, with the assistance of archaeological agencies in other countries after obtaining necessary approvals, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
carbon dating Tamirabarani MK Stalin
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp