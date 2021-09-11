STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Porunai: Reviving a name lost in time

Than Porunai and Aan Porunai both find a place in Tholkappiam, an ancient treatise on Tamil grammar. Than Porunai is also mentioned in the Sangam work Purananuru.

Published: 11th September 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

The view of the Thamirabarani River at Papanasam temple | Express

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Amid the euphoria around Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent announcement that the Thamirabarani civilisation dates back to 3,200 years, the literary community has hailed the State government for calling the river by its historical name ‘Porunai.’

The only major perennial river in Tamil Nadu, Thamirabarani has been mentioned as Porunai, Than Porunai, Porunal and Poruntham in Tamil literature — right from the Sangam era to Nayakar era (6th century BCE to 17th century CE). The Amaravathi river flowing in Chera region has been called Aan Porunai and Than Aan Porunai. 

Than Porunai and Aan Porunai both find a place in Tholkappiam, an ancient treatise on Tamil grammar. Than Porunai is also mentioned in the Sangam work Purananuru. One of the greatest works in Tamil literature, Kamba Ramayanam, the epic written by Tamil poet Kambar in the 12th century, calls the river Porunai, while Periya Puranam (Great Purana) in the same period records it as ‘Than Poruntham’ in a song about ‘a very cold river’.

Researchers say there are also countless inscriptions across the State, where the name of the river is mentioned as Than Poruntham. They further say ‘Than Porunai’ evolved into ‘Tamira Porunai’ and before becoming ‘Thamirabarani’.    

Professor Sivasubramanian said Porunai is a non-Sanskritised word. “It is the right word for Thamirabarani. Even the writers belonging to Nayaka period had mentioned the river as Porunai,” he said. Dr Maheswaran, a retired anthropologist too told TNIE that Porunai is the pure Tamil word for ‘Thamirabarani’, as the latter is the Sanskritised version. “I am delighted with the terminology of Tamil Nadu government,” he said. Maheswaran, also a linguist, said reviving names from old literature reminds the newer generations of their connection with ancient ones. “It is also called as linguistic revivalism and would further help in strengthening Tamil culture and traditions,” he said.

Professor Sudhakar of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University said paddy cultivation has continued in the Porunai river valley for nearly three millennia. Similarly, radiocarbon dating of organic paddy found in the graves of Adichanallur had revealed its age as 850 BCE, he said. Amid reports that information on Adichanallur excavations isn’t being fully revealed, Sudhakar appealed to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the State Archaeology Department to join hands, to ‘dig out’ lost chapters of Tamil Nadu’s glorious history and preserve it for posterity.

Thamirabarani: Word watch

  •  Than Porunai finds a place in Tholkappiam, an ancient treatise on Tamil grammar
  •  Than Porunai eventually became ‘Thamirabarani’
  •  Researchers say Porunai is a non-Sanskritised word and should replace the word Thamirabarani
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil literature Porunai Thamirabarani Tamil Nadu Thamirabarani civilisation
India Matters
File Image of Chandrayaan-2 launch. (Photo | ISRO)
Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads made discovery-class findings, says ISRO
Priyanka Tibrewal (L) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R)
BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal to contest from Bhowanipore against CM Mamata Banerjee in bypoll
An artiste gives finishing touches to a Ganesha idol promoting Covid-19 vaccination in Mysuru on Thursday | Udayshankar S
Long Covid in kids not as severe as in adults, say experts  
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
First shot of Covid jab lowers risk of mortality by 96.6%, second one by 97.5%: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp