Dinamani releases book on Mahakavi Bharathiyar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The writings of poet Subramania Bharathiyar has the power to awaken the soul of a person, Madras High Court Judge R Mahadevan said during the release of the book ‘Mahakavi Bharathiyar Centenary souvenir 1921 - 2021’ at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School here on Saturday. The event was organised by the Tamil daily ‘Dinamani’. R Mahadevan released the book and Judge GR Swaminathan received the first copy.

“This book contains freedom fighter VO Chidabaranar’s views on Bharathiyar, and writings on Parali S Nellaiyappar friendship with the great poet, among other things. In short, this book is a guide for anyone who wants to know about Bharathiyar,” R Mahadevan added.

Padma awardee Solomon Pappiah, in his presidential address, noted Bharathiyar had clearly taught that knowledge is god. “He did not rally behind any religion, and appreciated humanity,” he said.

Dinamani editor K Vaidiyanathan in his welcome address said, “This book would be a huge help to everyone who wishes to do research on Bharathiyar’s writings..”

Madurai Kamban Kazhagam president Sankara Seetharaman appreciated the efforts of Dinamani to release thebook on the poet, and also hold the function at the Sethupathi School, where Bharathiyar worked as a Tamil teacher.