STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Police firing at anti-Sterlite protestors scar on democracy: Madras HC

The court directed the NHRC to report the steps taken to find a logical conclusion to the issue based on the report of its investigation division.

Published: 14th September 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

The HC has come down heavily on authorities over the firing incident, saying citizens should not be fired on at the behest of any corporate house | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Referring to the police firing at anti-Sterlite protestors in Thoothukudi in 2018, the Madras High Court on Monday said the incident is a scar on the face of our democracy.The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said citizens should not be fired on at the behest of any corporate house. “If there is any slightest indication that firing was done on behalf of any corporate, it must be addressed,” the court said.

The observations were made when the court was hearing a PIL moved by rights activist Henri Tiphagne seeking a direction to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to reopen the probe and to furnish a report on the investigation.

The court directed the NHRC to report the steps taken to find a logical conclusion to the issue based on the report of its investigation division. As for the probe being conducted by the CBI, the bench said, “The matter should be brought to its logical end as expeditiously as possible, to give a meaningful closure to the matter, and the circumstances in which firing had to be resorted to against unarmed citizens must come out in the report.”

On enhancing the compensation to the families of those who died and were injured in the incident, the court said, “The State should consider a realistic quantum of compensation for either category, apart from others who suffered injuries. The State must be seen to be with the families and not an adversary, despite whatever may have happened.”The court adjourned the hearing to October 25 for the commission to file its report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-Sterlite protestors Madras High Court
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp