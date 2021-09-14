STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN to have new Police Commission

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced that a new Police Commission would soon be formed to learn and fulfil the demands of police personnel. The Commission is aimed at improving the relationship between the police and the public. 

Besides, it is aimed at studying the conditions of service, duties, responsibilities and modernisation of the police force, among other things. Stalin made this announcement in the State Assembly while replying to a discussion on the demands for grants for the police department.

Tamil Nadu constituted the first Police Commission under the chairmanship of RA Gopalaswamy in 1969, during the tenure of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. After an in-depth study, the Commission submitted 133  recommendations, of which 115 were accepted for implementation in 1971. During another tenure of Karunanidhi, the Second Police Commission, under the Chairmanship of T Sabanayagam, was set up in 1989.

After going into the conditions of service, duties and responsibilities of the police, the Commission came up with 112 recommendations, of which 87 were implemented. The Third Police Commission was constituted under the chairmanship of R Poornalingam in 2006.

Keeping in mind the changing nature of crimes and safety aspects, the government is mulling streamlining the Chennai police on par with their counterparts in other metropolitan cities, the Chief Minister said. On this basis, separate police commissionerates headquartered at Avadi and Tambaram will be established, he added.

