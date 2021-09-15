Soon, special growth plans for each urban local body in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rs 1,000 crore Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme will have separate plans for each urban local body. As per the guidelines issued for the scheme, a detailed survey will be conducted and an urban development plan will be prepared for each urban local body. The 'Roads Network Plan' and 'City Water Balance Plan' for all urban local bodies will also be part of this scheme.

Explaining the reasons for the scheme, a Government Order (GO) said schemes such as the Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT are aimed at improving the infrastructure in corporations and major towns alone, and the coverage of schemes in corporations is higher than in municipalities and town panchayats. The Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme is to be implemented in all municipalities and town panchayats to plug the infrastructural gaps in these urban local bodies.

For providing water connections, sewer links and roads, preference will be given to slum/backward areas and added areas of urban local bodies, the GO said. It added that a detailed survey will be conducted and an urban development plan will be prepared for each urban local body to assess the availability of basic infrastructure and the gaps to be filled. The exercise is aimed at ensuring equitable distribution of basic amenities in all areas of urban local bodies.

The detailed survey will be conducted ward wise, with respect to availability of water supply, sanitation, internal roads, streetlights, burial ground/crematorium availability and other community infrastructure. Also, a detailed 'Roads Network Plan' will be prepared, indicating all major roads maintained by various agencies in the urban local bodies concerned.

Similarly, for water supply, the total demand, including present supply and future requirements, will be taken into account. Based on this, a 'City Water Balance Plan' will be prepared for each urban local body. A similar survey and assessment of the gaps will be undertaken for all necessary components of the urban local bodies concerned.

The Department of Municipal Administration and Commissionerate of Town Panchayats will prescribe a format for survey and draw out a plan to complete the survey within the stipulated time. The surveyed details will be entered online, with provisions to automatically identify the infrastructural gaps to enable the selection of work for execution.

Work regarding various needs - such as water supply, street lights, roads, community halls, markets, libraries, bus stands etc. - will be taken up based on the urban development plan.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO) will be the nodal agency for the scheme. A district monitoring committee headed by the District Collector, with senior officials from urban local bodies, will be formed to review the implementation of the scheme every month.