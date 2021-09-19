Will free dhotis, sarees be ready in time for Pongal?

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

ERODE: Underprivileged families in the State usually get free dhotis and sarees by Pongal every year. But January 2022 might be different since production hasn’t yet started due to a delay in the State government procuring and supplying yarn to powerloom associations. This process usually starts in the second week of June. But due to the present situation, the Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerloom Associations has said they might not be able to meet the production target before the festival.

The scheme to provide free dhotis and sarees was introduced in 2003 to provide work to handloom and powerloom weavers and distribute free clothes to 1.8 crore underprivileged families through ration shops. The clothes are produced through 209 weavers’ co-operative societies, which have more than 14,000 members and three lakh direct and indirect workers. A major chunk of clothes for the scheme comes from powerloom weavers.

“Usually, the yarn is procured in April or May and production begins in June. This time, as the procurement is delayed, the government should at least let us procure yarn from the open market to keep the scheme running. The dhotis and sarees can be distributed before Pongal, only if they are produced and sent to co-operative societies before December 31,” said Kandhavel, coordinator of the federation.

According to sources, the tender for yarn procurement, which was issued last month was cancelled as bidders quoted unreasonably high prices. Another tender that has been issued will close on September 29. “Over a month ago, the government provided about 20 per cent of the warp needed for dhoti production. However, polished weft is yet to be supplied. For sarees, we have not received warp or weft so far,” powerloom owners in Erode district said. The district produces 66 lakh dhotis and an equal number of sarees for the scheme.

“The government should not give the work to private looms but instead extend the time given to powerlooms associated to cooperative societies for another two months till the end of February,” said Suresh, president of the federation.

Minister of Handloom and Textiles R Gandhi said they had to cancel the previous tender as the bidding prices were high. “The yarn will be procured immediately after the tender is finalised on September 29 and steps will be taken to ensure that there is no delay in the production of sarees and dhotis,” he added.