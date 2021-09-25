NHAI to undertake expansion of Tiruchy-Namakkal highway

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In what could come as a great relief to residents of Musiri and neighbouring villages, the NHAI is set to undertake a 26-km expansion project of the Musiri-Namakkal Highway until Valvelputhur.

Used as a primary route by all heavy vehicles plying from Bengaluru towards Tiruchy, the Namakkal Highway running alongside the Cauvery is also one of the most accident-prone roads in Tiruchy district. The road is finally set for a makeover with the NHAI proposing a project under its NH annual plan works for 2021-2022 and expand the current 7-m road into a 10-m road.

The expansion is set to start from Thanthai Periyar Bridge in Musiri and run up to Valvelputhur, the final point under the control of Tiruchy division of NHAI.

"This will focus on making the roads into a four-way lane and provide necessary safety arrangements, including hazard lights and medians at various locations.

A DPR is currently being prepared. We expect to begin the project shortly after formal approval," a senior NHAI official said.

While officials are still working on the cost of the project as it includes a significant amount of land acquisition, residents of Musiri and neighbouring villages have expressed happiness over the plan as the expansion has been a long-awaited one. A few residents have, however, said that the State Highways Department could also take up a similar project from Musiri to Tiruchy, as that would change the remaining stretch into a more secured one.

Gnanvel, a lorry driver from Musiri said, "We cannot be more delighted if the road is being expanded. From Namakkal, there is already a four-way road up to Bengaluru. The stretch from Tiruchy to Namakkal alone is vulnerable. This expansion could help in saving lives. We hope the NHAI begins the project without much delay and completes it at the earliests early as possible."