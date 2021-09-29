STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AMMK candidate uses Stalin’s pics to campaign

In a strange incident, AMMK’s candidate for Panchayat Union Ward Councillor in Kadayam has pasted campaign posters with images of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Published: 29th September 2021 05:46 AM

Posters pasted by Chandrasekar’s supporters | Express

By Express News Service

TENKASI: In a strange incident, AMMK’s candidate for Panchayat Union Ward Councillor in Kadayam has pasted campaign posters with images of Chief Minister MK Stalin. “With blessings of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Kadayam Union’s 13th Ward winning candidate Chandrasekar is going to give light.

Support (him) and vote for pressure cooker,” reads the posters pasted by Chandrasekar’s supporters across his ward. Only images of Stalin and Chandrasekar decorate the poster, and AMMK leaders, including party general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, find no mention on it.

“The Chief Minister is common for all residents of Tamil Nadu. Even though I will be elected as AMMK councillor, Stalin’s image will have to be installed in my councillor office and I will have to work under his administration. So, I do not think this is wrong. Even the DMK cadre are supporting me, as their candidate Jeyakumar had earlier burnt Stalin in effigy, when he was in the Puthiya Tamilagam party,” Chandrasekar told TNIE.

During the scrutiny of nominations, Chandrasekar had staged a dharna in front of the Block Development Office in Kadayam, demanding the rejection of Jeyakumar’s papers. “The value of Jeyakumar’s ancestral property alone is nearly Rs 1 crore. But he has received subsidised houses and free patta land under different State and Union government schemes. He also has a fake voter ID. His wife owns assets worth Rs 2.33 crore. But she does not hold a PAN card and has not paid income tax properly,” Chandrasekar alleged.

He added that he will move the High Court against the Returning Officer who accepted Jeyakumar’s nomination. When contacted, Jeyakumar refuted all the charges. “The AMMK candidate is confusing voters as the DMK has a good chance of winning. Our cadre are now removing the posters pasted by Chandrasekar and will lodge a police complaint against him,” he added.

