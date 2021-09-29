Protesting fishers urge Centre to hold talks with Sri Lankan govt

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Hundreds of fishermen staged a protest in front of the RDO office in Vedaranyam on Tuesday, condemning the Union government and the Sri Lankan government.

The protesters said fishermen, mostly from Nagapattinam, have been fishing with extreme fear for the last few weeks following attacks by miscreants from Sri Lanka. Condemning the attacks, the fishermen started a strike last Saturday.

Arcothurai fishing hamlet leader Murugaiyan led the protest, and fishermen from Akaraipettai, Kechangkuppam, Velankanni, Vellaipalam, Pushpavanam and Kodiyakarai participated. “The Central government should hold talks with Sri Lankan government,” said Ragavan, a fisherman.