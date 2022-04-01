Don’t pull train alarm chain for trivial reasons: Southern Railway

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) requested passengers not to pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons. The advisory comes after a passenger onboard the Coimbatore-Chennai Intercity Express pulled the chain while the train was running between Chitteri and Arakkonam.

When the train stopped at Arakkonam station, the passenger told the RPF and railway officials that a stench arose from the toilets and they were unusable. The authorities later had the toilets cleaned.

The SR said alarm chains are provided for passengers facing safety or security issues to attract the attention of loco pilot and the train guard. Any unusual stoppage of a train on account of pulling of the alarm chain will not only affect the punctuality of the train, but also of all the trains running behind besides putting the rail passengers’ valuables at risk.