Cop dog 'Simba' gets pat from Vellore SP for sniffing out smugglers

Dog squad in-charge M Jerald Wilson said Simba had undergone 45-days special training on narcotics detection and then deployed into service, as per instructions of SP Rajesh Kannan.

Published: 04th April 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: Eight-year-old police dog Simba received a pat from the top district police officer on Sunday for his role in cracking ganja peddling cases in Vellore. In just two weeks on the field, the labrador has played a crucial role in assisting police personnel in surprise checks to detect ganja peddling in the district.

Simba helped sniff out smugglers at the inter-State border check post at Christianpet. Dog squad in-charge M Jerald Wilson said Simba had undergone 45-days special training on narcotics detection and then deployed into service, as per instructions of SP Rajesh Kannan.

"Simba came to us as a three-month-old puppy. All these years, Simba was trained for detecting crime cases. This is the first time he was sent for narcotics detection training," said M Sasikumar.

Appreciating their efforts, Kannan also gave certificates to the dog squad. The district dog squad has three other dogs in their service--Agni (5), Lucy (9), and the latest entrant being six-month-old Sara. These trainers include M Sasikumar, C Elangovan, and S Guhanraj.

While Agni and Lucy are dabbling in explosive detection, Sara is now undergoing 'obedience training.' She will be sent to Chennai for crime and narcotics training, the trainer said.

