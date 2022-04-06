STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Dead and buried’ man returns home in Erode

Published: 06th April 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | AP)

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 52-year-old man, who was believed to have died and buried a few days ago, returned to his home in Erode on Monday.  The man identified as Moorthi of Thuraiyampalayamwas allegedly had gone missing for the last two months.  

According to police, on March 31, his son Karthi was informed by his friends that a body matching Moorthi's identity was found near the Sathyamangalam bus stand. Moorthi's two sons, thinking it was their father, took the body home and after rituals, buried it.

On Monday night Moorthi returned home, sending the family in shock. Moorthi explained that he had gone to Karnataka for cutting sugarcane. His family members took him to Bungalapudur police station and informed the details.

Police said, "They had not filed a missing complaint and were searching for him by themselves. Since the body they found matched Moorthi's identity, they buried it. After being informed of his return, police exhumed the body in the presence of revenue officials. Postmortem was conducted by a forensic surgeon from Erode GH. A case had been registered under section 174 (suspicious death) of IPC. Further investigation is on to identify the dead person."

