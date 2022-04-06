STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Express fare for 100km in 2.5 hours riles passengers

Passengers complain that though the express fare is collected, the journey time for the 100 km distance remains 2.45 hours.

Published: 06th April 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Salem division of Southern Railway resumed Erode-Coimbatore MEMU service on April 1 as a special train after a two-year break and is collecting express ticket fares. Passengers complain that though the express fare is collected, the journey time for the 100 km distance remains 2.45 hours.

Passengers welfare associations point out that buses cover the distance in two hours and appealed to railways to reduce the running time by at least 30 minutes. Erode Season Ticket Train Passengers welfare association secretary A Mahalingam said, "The train starts at Erode at 7.15 am and reaches Coimbatore at 9.45 am. Students and office goers benefit the most. The train arrives in Coimbatore north railway station at 9.15 but reaches Coimbatore junction around 9.45 am. The 30-minute delay makes it difficult to reach the destination on time. In the return journey, it leaves Coimbatore junction at 6.45 pm and reaches Erode at 9.20 pm after a halt at Thottipalayam."

He added, "Till March 2020, the fare from Erode to Tirupur was Rs15 but now has increased to Rs 35. The fare from Erode to Coimbatore has been revised from Rs 30 to Rs 70 because it is a special express service."

DRUCC member K Jayaraj said "Though passengers are paying the express fare, they are not getting quality service. Mail and express trains cover the 100km distance between Erode and Coimbatore within 1.5 hours.  The railways should have increased speed when they revised the fare."

Further,  he said the train used to halt at Koolipalayam and Singanallur, which benefitted hundreds of passengers, but the stoppages have been removed. The stoppages must be restored, he demanded.

Erode MP A Ganeshamurthy told TNIE that he would raise the issue in Parliament. A Gautam Srinivas Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Railway Division told TNIE that they will examine the demand for revising the ticket fare and check possibilities for increasing speed and reducing the journey time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railway Erode-Coimbatore MEMU Special train
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp