Support eludes these TN para-athletes, not medals

MADURAI: When the whole country was basking in pride as seven champions gave India its best-ever medal haul in the Olympics last year, several sportspersons had come forward to remind everyone of the paucity of attention and means that authorities mete out to athletes across the country. The situation seems even worse in the case of para-athletes.

At the 20th National Para Athletic Championship held at Kalinga Athletic Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Orissa, between March 27 and 31, thousands of athletes from across the country took part and Tamil Nadu managed to win 10 gold, nine silver and three bronze medals. Five persons from Madurai were also among the medal winners -- S Manoj won gold in the shot put, Padaithalaivan won gold in the discus throw, S Prasanth and K Ganesan bagged silver in shot put under separate categories, and A Selvaraj brought home silver medal in the javelin throw.

Though the athletes have won laurels in national and international events, appropriate financial assistance and support from the governments elude them. Para-athletes across Tamil Nadu are now waiting for the State to sanction the incentives provided for those winning medals in national events.

Speaking to TNIE, J Ranjithkumar, a para-athlete coach from Madurai said, "Especially para-athletes undergo severe physical and mental hardships while training. More persons with disability are enlisting in athletics, and now more than ever, the government needs to support them. The Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association this year received over 1,200 entries, out of which 51 athletes were sent for the national championship. Out of the eleven medal winners, two have also been selected for the Asia-level championship. At present, about 40 para-athletes are receiving training in Madurai."

S Manoj of Usilampatti, one of the 11 medallists, came to know about para-athletic events through his physical trainer at school. "Having dwarfism, I have been training for discus throw and shot put events since 2016. Over the years, I have secured as many as 17 medals in national and international events, including a gold medal in the recent national championship. Though a G.O. had been issued for providing incentives to winners, we have not received anything. We request Chief Minister MK Stalin to take steps to extend us financial assistance. This would also encourage more persons with disabilities to take part in sports," he told TNIE. The other winners have requested the government to provide a 3% sports quota reservation in government jobs for para-athletes.

K Ganeshan of Madurai, who bagged silver in the recent championship, is 41 years old and a farmer by profession. Motivated by other athletes, he began training only five years ago and has so far bagged 24 medals in national and international para-athletic events, proving that age is no constraint for achievements. All of the winners from Madurai expressed a desire to represent India and win big, like Mariappan Thangavelu, who bagged a silver medal in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.