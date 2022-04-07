Why multiple projects at same location, Tiruchiites ask Corporation

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The city Corporation recently began reconstruction of the median on Lawson Road. Sources said the civic body has plans to reconstruct the median like the one on Anna Nagar Link Road and decorate it with ornamental plants. However, several residents felt it would have been better had the work not been started because the Corporation had already included the road in the street design competition.

"Two years ago, the civic body laid tile paths and planted palm trees in the vacant space along Lawson Road under the Smart City project. In 2021, they again included the road for 'Street 4 People' project. When they receive funds for implementing that project, they would obviously replace the existing tiled paths and median. There was no necessity to carry out any reconstruction work before that. The Corporation should come up with strict guidelines that if they include one road in the beautification initiative, it should not include it again under another project," said S Ganapthy, a resident of Cantonment area.

Some of the residents also said that Anna Nagar Link Road near Lawson Road is another example where allotment has been done under multiple projects.

"In 2018, they put about 200 flower pots at the Anna Nagar Link Road median. But some miscreants destroyed the pots. In 2020, the Corporation reconstructed the whole median and planted ornamental plants inside it. It also constructed two walker tracks on both sides. The second track on the court side was constructed last year. It is unclear why they allotted a second track when there was already a track on the canal side. All of these show carelessness of authorities when it comes to beautification work. We hope such things are avoided in the future and areas like Palakkarai, which have not received any beautification works under the Smart City initiative, are selected for projects," said D Balamurali of Anna Nagar.

When contacted, senior officials said they will take steps to avoid such issues in the future.