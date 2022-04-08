Mechanised boat fishermen association members in Tamil Nadu seek repatriation

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Mechanised boat fishermen association members on Thursday demanded the Union and State governments to take appropriate measures to release the 12 fishermen, whose judicial custody was extended to May 12 by a Sri Lankan court.

"We thought the fishers will be released today, but the Kilinochchi Court has extended their custody and sought Rs 1 crore surety for providing bail," said P Jesuraja, president of the association. The association has decided to stage a protest on April 19 if the governments fail to take steps to bring back the fishermen from the island nation.