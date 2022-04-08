STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Mechanised boat fishermen association members in Tamil Nadu seek repatriation

The association has decided to stage a protest on April 19 if the governments fail to take steps to bring back the fishermen from the island nation.

Published: 08th April 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

fish trawlers

Representational image. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Mechanised boat fishermen association members on Thursday demanded the Union and State governments to take appropriate measures to release the 12 fishermen, whose judicial custody was extended to May 12 by a Sri Lankan court. 

"We thought the fishers will be released today, but the Kilinochchi Court has extended their custody and sought Rs 1 crore surety for providing bail," said P Jesuraja, president of the association. The association has decided to stage a protest on April 19 if the governments fail to take steps to bring back the fishermen from the island nation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp