Rs 1,300 crore plan to boost rural road connectivity in Tamil Nadu

Published: 08th April 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

National Highway

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department KR Periakaruppan on Thursday said his department will take efforts to provide road connectivity to small hamlets and enhance the livelihoods of members of women self-help groups (SHGs).

During his reply to the debate on the demand for grants to the department, Periakaruppan said to provide road connectivity from small hamlets to schools, hospitals and sandhais (markets), 4,350 km of roads will be laid across the State at the cost of Rs 1,346 crore.

Of them, 2,750 km of roads will be single-layer roads while 800 km will be cement roads. Another 800 km will be paver block roads, he said. Besides, to upgrade rural roads into motorable roads that provide connectivity to nearest facilities, 1,200 km of roads and 136 bridges will be constructed at a cost of Rs 874 crore.

In addition, to ensure availability of drinking water to rural areas, tap connections will be provided to 12.5 lakh households in 21,728 small hamlets under the Jal Jeevan mission at a cost of Rs 1,261 crore, the minister further said.

To boost online services in villages, the department has plans to train village executive officers and elected representatives to effectively discharge e-governance and computers, printers and other equipment to village panchayats will be provided at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

Besides, leadership and management training will be given to representatives of rural local bodies and rural development department authorities at IITs, IIMs and Institute of Rural Management (IRMA at Anand in Gujarat) at Rs 3.8 crore.

In addition, the department has planned to provide all services of village panchayats, such as housing permissions and tax payment services, online. 

Women empowerment

The department will enhance the livelihood of women SHG members by establishing 5,000 nurseries spending Rs 92.12 crore. The minister further added that 25,000 new SHGs will be formed and Rs 30 crore will be provided to them as circulation fund.

Also, Rs 225 crore will be provided to 15,000 SHGs in rural areas as community investment fund. To enable SHG members to start businesses, loans worth Rs 25,000 crore will be provided to them. 

To protect the environment and increase green cover in rural areas, the department has assured that steps will be taken to plant 25 lakh palm trees and 69 lakh tree saplings across the State at Rs 381.21 crore. Also, to enhance the livelihood of farmers, 8.45 lakh fruit tree saplings will be planted for Rs 11.51 crore. 

Steps to improve infra, governance announced

  • 10,000 check dams and 5,000 farm ponds to be built at Rs 683.95 crore

  • 500 child-friendly anganwadis will be constructed for Rs 59.85 lakh

  • New buildings for 20 panchayat unions at cost of Rs 79 crore

  • To create social harmony, 10 common crematoriums will be built for Rs 17.50 cr

  • To ensure transparency, a State-level grievance address cell will be set up

  • Skill development training will be given to 45,000 youth in rural areas at cost of Rs 170 crore

  • Youth Skill Festival will be organised in 388 blocks for Rs 1.94 crore
