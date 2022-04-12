STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy division records passenger revenue of  Rs 250 crore in 2021-22

Officials said there are about 150 stations under the Tiruchy division and seven of them are high footfall stations.

Published: 12th April 2022 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the passengers waiting at Tiruchy railway station. (File photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

A view of the passengers waiting at Tiruchy railway station. (File photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy railway division has recorded over three times increase in passenger footfall and revenue from April 2021 to March 2022. According to the railway, about 12.11 million passengers used various stations under the Tiruchy division during the period, and the division recorded a passenger revenue of Rs 250.09 crore during the same period. Sources said the recent financial figures indicate that the railway's revenue is recovering from the pandemic's impact.

From April 2020 to March 2021, the Tiruchy division recorded a passenger footfall of 3.13 million and passenger revenue of Rs 75.07 crore. Officials said the division recorded a huge dip in passenger revenue and footfall due to suspension of several services and regulations during the pandemic.

Notably, the division maintained a steady income in freight revenue even during the pandemic. For instance, from April 2020 to March 2021, the Tiruchy division got revenue of Rs 460.22 crore through the transportation of coal, cement,food grains, fertilisers, iron ore and other materials. From April 2021 to March 2022, the freight recorded a slight jump to Rs 460.42 crore.

Officials said there are about 150 stations under the Tiruchy division and seven of them are high footfall stations.

"We are expecting the revenue to increase in the coming months as footfall has started increasing at most of the stations under the Tiruchy division. Our team is taking all steps to ensure passenger safety and Covid protocols. We are also trying our best to provide more facilities for passengers," an officer said.

Box
Passenger revenue
April 2020 to March 2021: Rs 75 crore
April 2021 to March 2022: Rs 250.09 crore

Freight revenue
April 2020 to March 2021: Rs 460.22 crore
April 2021 to March 2022: Rs 460.42 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy railway division passengers Pandemic revenue
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp