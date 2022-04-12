Tiruchy division records passenger revenue of  Rs 250 crore in 2021-22

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy railway division has recorded over three times increase in passenger footfall and revenue from April 2021 to March 2022. According to the railway, about 12.11 million passengers used various stations under the Tiruchy division during the period, and the division recorded a passenger revenue of Rs 250.09 crore during the same period. Sources said the recent financial figures indicate that the railway's revenue is recovering from the pandemic's impact.

From April 2020 to March 2021, the Tiruchy division recorded a passenger footfall of 3.13 million and passenger revenue of Rs 75.07 crore. Officials said the division recorded a huge dip in passenger revenue and footfall due to suspension of several services and regulations during the pandemic.

Notably, the division maintained a steady income in freight revenue even during the pandemic. For instance, from April 2020 to March 2021, the Tiruchy division got revenue of Rs 460.22 crore through the transportation of coal, cement,food grains, fertilisers, iron ore and other materials. From April 2021 to March 2022, the freight recorded a slight jump to Rs 460.42 crore.

Officials said there are about 150 stations under the Tiruchy division and seven of them are high footfall stations.

"We are expecting the revenue to increase in the coming months as footfall has started increasing at most of the stations under the Tiruchy division. Our team is taking all steps to ensure passenger safety and Covid protocols. We are also trying our best to provide more facilities for passengers," an officer said.

Box

Passenger revenue

April 2020 to March 2021: Rs 75 crore

April 2021 to March 2022: Rs 250.09 crore

Freight revenue

April 2020 to March 2021: Rs 460.22 crore

April 2021 to March 2022: Rs 460.42 crore