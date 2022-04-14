STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur Big Temple car taken out after two years for Chithirai festival

The car procession began at 6.50 am and progressed through West Main Street, North Main Street, East Main Street and South Main Street, and ended at 11.50 am.

Published: 14th April 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees drawing the car of Thanjavur Big temple on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Thousands of devotees took part in the temple car procession of the Peruvudayar temple (known as Big Temple) as part of the Chithirai festival on Wednesday. Government offices were given a day's holiday on the occasion.

A new car was built in 2015 after a gap of 100 years. However, owing to the pandemic and lockdowns, the festival was not conducted in 2020 and 2021.

On Wednesday morning, bronze statues of Thyagarajar and Kamalambal were brought from the Big Temple and placed on the sixteen-and-half-foot-tall wooden car, over which 32 feet temporary decorations were made.

After the decorated statues were placed on the car that stood at the stand ('Theradi') located on West Main Street, special 'Deeparathana' was performed and the devotees, led by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, started pulling the car. Superintendent of Police G Ravali Priya and the temple's hereditary trustee
Babaji Raja Bhonsale were present.

The car procession began at 6.50 am and progressed through West Main Street, North Main Street, East Main Street and South Main Street, and ended at 11.50 am.

Pots with sprouted seeds (Mulaippari) were taken in front of the car on a tractor and artistes performed traditional 'Kummiyattam', 'Kolattam' and 'Thappattam'. Thambai, Udumba, Kombu and other traditional instruments were also played.

The car was pulled at a faster pace, thanks to the large number of devotees. It was stopped at 14 places, including Santhu Mariamman temple, Konganeswarar temple, Kamatchi Amman temple, Moolai Hanumar temple on West Main Street, Pillayarkoil, Rathinapureeswarar temple, Gurukula Sanjeevi temple on North Main Street, Kodimarathumoolai, Vittobatemple and Manikarnikeswarar temple, Varatharajaperumal temple on East Main Street and Kaliyuga Venkatesaperumal koil, Kasi Viswanathar koil, Kaliyammankoil on South Main Street. Devotees offered pooja when the procession halted for 15 minutes in each place.

Small cars with idols of Vinayakar, Subramaniyar, Neelothpalambal and Chandeeswarar were also pulled. Traffic snarled at Gandhiji Road due to the crowd and many organisations provided free food (annadanam), cool drinks including buttermilk for the devotees. Police officials led by SP G Ravali Pirya arranged security.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chithirai festival Thanjavur
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp