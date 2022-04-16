West Ring Road project: Coimbatore farmers lose Rs 60 per sq ft in relief

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Revenue department has reduced the compensation for Western Ring Road Project from Rs 495 per square feet to Rs 435. Sources said officials involved in the fixing of guideline value two years ago had erred in fixing the guideline value and they now face action. Farmers condemned the reduction in compensation and claimed that market value of their land is much higher.



The project was announced in 2010 and the road was initially proposed to be laid from Palakkad Road at Madukkarai to Mettupalayam Road via Perur Road, Marudamalai Road and Thadagam Road. Later, it was proposed to start from Kuniyamuthur to Thudiyalur.



However, in 2014, the State Highways department said the road would end at Narasimanaickenpalayam. In 2019, the department proposed a new plan to start the project from Mayilkal. A total of 306 patta land and 50 acres of government land have been marked for the acquisition.



A sum of Rs 7.4 crore has been released as compensation for the first phase, out of the total Rs 158 crore.

N Vishwanathan, a farmer from Sellappagoundenpudur, said, "I own 1.80 acresof which 5.5 acres was acquired. In 2020, the government fixed Rs 495 per square feet as rate of compensation. It has been two years but I not received the amount. The rate was reduced by Rs 60 citing departmental error. Market value for the land has increased and it is more than the government-fixed price. So, the reduction in compensation will affect us."



P Ramalingam, another farmer, objecting the project, said, "Two portions - one 1.25 acre and 1.3 acre - of my farmland had been marked and initially officials fixed `307 and `435 per square respectively. We do not know on what basis the rate was fixed. Now, they reduced the land value by `60. We are not only losing our land but also denied sufficient compensation."



Similarly, MK Shanmugasundaram, a farmer from Mathampatti, said, "While landowners near my farmland were paid the compensation amount fixed about two years ago, another section of landowners like me have been betrayed by being offered a lower rate," he said.



Speaking to TNIE, District Revenue Officer PS Leela Alex said, "Officials involved in the fixation of cost for lands in the project had mistakenly earmarked higher cost than actual guideline value. We have reported them for departmental action. As per the guideline value, the compensation will be released." However, she did not comment on landowners who received the compensation fixed earlier.



According to officials, the four-lane road would help motorists from the southwestern parts of the district to reach the northern parts without entering the city, reducing traffic congestion in the city by 40%, and reducing travelling time between Mayilkal and Narasimhanaickenpalayam down by one-third.