15 lakh devotees throng girivalam path at Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: During the Chithirai Pournami festival, over 15 lakh devotees thronged Tiruvannamalai for girivalam on Saturday. Due to the lockdown, devotees were banned from taking girivalam for two years.

This year, the 14-km girivalam path was packed with devotees. From setting up mobile medical camps to providing security, the administration and police made special arrangements. Mobile medical camps operated were set up. Cameras with Face Recognition System were installed at the temple’s main entrance. “The GPS-fitted patrol vehicles were used to clear traffic jams,” SP A Pavan Kumar Reddy said.