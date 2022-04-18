Mentally-ill woman found dead in Sivaganga; family stages stir seeking immediate action

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A 28-year-old mentally-ill woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Sakkottai police station limits on Sunday. According to police, the deceased person hailing from the Pudukkottai district had gone for 'annadhanam' offered during the Vedathai Ayyanar Temple festival in Puliyankudieruppu on Saturday.



However, she did not return and her family members' efforts to trace her went in vain. On Sunday morning, the woman was found dead in a half-naked condition at an isolated location in Sakkottai police limits. The body was sent to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital for postmortem.



Superintendent of Police T Senthil Kumar inspected the spot and formed three special teams to investigate the case. "Only after we receive the postmortem report we can confirm if she was sexually assaulted," an official said.



The woman's family members staged a demonstration on Karaikudi Highway seeking the arrest of the perpetrators and condemned the police for not tracing the woman before it was too late. Traffic on this route was diverted due to the protest. Sakottai police have registered a case and a further probe is on.