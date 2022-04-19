STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GAIL row: TN govt with farmers, says minister Thangam Thennarasu

GAIL

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday assured the farmers of Tamil Nadu that the State government would implement projects only with the consent of the farmers. The DMK government would continue to be a friend of the farmers, he added. 

The minister said this while replying to the discussion on a special mention on the laying of gas pipelines by GAIL.  The minister said eight projects by different companies are going on in Tamil Nadu for laying gas pipelines. Of them, four are nearing completion now.

The State government too wishes that these gas pipelines be laid alongside highways. A meeting comprising of representatives from ONGC, Tamil Nadu Industries Secretary, TIDCO Managing Director and officers from oil companies had taken place and it was decided to lay gas pipelines alongside highways. “When the process for realignment of pipeline-laying is going on, a farmer has committed suicide,” he said.

Raising the issue, PMK floor leader GK Mani said Ganesan, a farmer hailing from Kariyappana Alli village in Dharmapuri district had committed suicide since GAIL started laying gas pipes through his fertile land despite objections from him. He also thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for granting a solatium of `5 lakh to the family of Ganesan. He sought educational assistance to the farmer’s three children and employment to one of his family members. 

