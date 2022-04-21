TANGEDCO directs officials to ensure online transactions by consumers for paying bills

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: TANGEDCO has directed Superintending Engineers (SEs) to take steps to increase online transactions by consumers for paying electricity charges by 10 per cent.

TANGEDCO started digital payment gateway in 2008 and is currently added BHIM-UPI/BHIM-QR code based payment platforms. The online collection accounted for 49 per cent of revenue. During a recent meeting, TANGEDCO Chairman cum Director directed SEs to increase online transactions at least by ten per cent in circles.

"Various EDCs had made initiatives by creating awareness among consumers for digital payments through social media advertisements; flex banners, etc at collection centres. Especially, Chennai - South, Madurai -Metro, Trichy - Metro, Chennai - West and Tiruppur circles had made efforts to increase their online collection count by ten per cent when compared to the previous month's collection.

Sources added that appreciating this move, TANGEDCO has instructed SE in EDCs to try to increase online collection at least ten per cent in upcoming months.

TNEB Thozilalar Poriyalar Aykkiya Sangam secretary K Veerasamy said, "TANGEDCO should take steps to update bill payment details. Currently, payments reflect in the system only after 12 hours. If a service is disconnected for non-payment of bill and the consumer pays online, it does not get updated. We have to wait for 12 hours to restore the connection."

Further, he said online payment would reduce work load of billing staff at the section office.