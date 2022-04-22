Unemployed youth petition Collector for job at Kudankulam power plant

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Unemployed locals from Kudankulam and its neighbouring villages on Thursday submitted a petition to District Collector V Vishnu requesting job opportunities at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant.



In a petition submitted to the Collector in the presence of DMK member Avudaiappan, they pointed out that they had handed over their lands for the construction of the power plant. However, they haven't been given a job at the plant yet.



In 1999, a decision was taken to give jobs in Group C and Group D posts to persons, who had handed over their land for the plant, based on their qualifications and without them having to clear any exams.



During the 2012-2013 protests at the power plant, the plant authorities had published an advertisement for recruitment to 23 Group C posts. However, when the people who had handed over their land applied for it, the authorities expressed that the recruitment would only resume once the protest ends. Later, when the recruitment was conducted, they were not given opportunities. Some of them, though, were given chances in Indian Railways.



The latest petition comes after the plant authorities made an announcement to fill nearly 600 Group C posts at its units three, four, five, and six.