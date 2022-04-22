STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Unemployed youth petition Collector for job at Kudankulam power plant

The latest petition comes after the plant authorities made an announcement to fill nearly 600 Group C posts at its units three, four, five, and six.

Published: 22nd April 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Kudankulam nuclear plant in Tirunelveli district | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Unemployed locals from Kudankulam and its neighbouring villages on Thursday submitted a petition to District Collector V Vishnu requesting job opportunities at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant.

In a petition submitted to the Collector in the presence of DMK member Avudaiappan, they pointed out that they had handed over their lands for the construction of the power plant. However, they haven't been given a job at the plant yet.

In 1999, a decision was taken to give jobs in Group C and Group D posts to persons, who had handed over their land for the plant, based on their qualifications and without them having to clear any exams.

During the 2012-2013 protests at the power plant, the plant authorities had published an advertisement for recruitment to 23 Group C posts. However, when the people who had handed over their land applied for it, the authorities expressed that the recruitment would only resume once the protest ends. Later, when the recruitment was conducted, they were not given opportunities. Some of them, though, were given chances in Indian Railways.

The latest petition comes after the plant authorities made an announcement to fill nearly 600 Group C posts at its units three, four, five, and six.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirunelveli Kudankulam Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant unemployment
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp