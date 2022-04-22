STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vellore: National Highway officials remove encroachments on CMC Arcot Road

On April 11, the police department had removed encroachments from Long Bazaar, one of the busiest and most congested areas in the city.

Published: 22nd April 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 08:15 AM

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The National Highways (NH) department removed encroachments from the roadside on the CMC Arcot Road in Vellore city on Thursday. District Collector P Kumaravel Pandian oversaw the drive.
Officials from revenue and police departments and the Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) joined the NH team in clearing the encroachments, sources said. Carts, small vendors and advertisement boards were removed.

The team employed earthmovers to remove tiled paths in front of shops. They were encroaching on the space just opposite the Christian Medical College (CMC) main gate. Two-wheelers and auto rickshaws parked in front of these shops were also removed, the sources said.

On April 11, the police department had removed encroachments from Long Bazaar, one of the busiest and most congested areas in the city. The encroachments had caused severe traffic congestion in the area. The police had also advised encroachers against occupying the area again.

