Four arrested fishermen repatriated from Lanka

The four were repatriated later than the other fishermen as they had reportedly contracted Covid-19 and were held back by the Indian Consulate in Sri Lanka.

Published: 27th April 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 05:24 AM

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Four, including a 16-year-old boy from Karaikal, who were among the fishermen from TN and the UT arrested for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) over two months, were on Tuesday.

The four were repatriated later than the other fishermen as they had reportedly contracted Covid-19 and were held back by the Indian Consulate in Sri Lanka. While two hail from Ramanathapuram, another is a native of Mayiladuthurai. The fourth, a minor, is from Karaikal. 
 

