Increase water supply, councillors tell Coimbatore corporation

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Supply of drinking water dominated the discussions between councillors of CCMC east zone and officials on Tuesday.

A review meeting was held in the east zone office of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) at Singanallur. Chairperson Lakumi Ilanjelvi Karthik presided over the meeting. A majority of the councillors complained about the increased frequency in the drinking water supply and the quality of the wate . Citing difficulties posed by the harsh summer, they demanded to water be supplied once in 7-8 days instead of the current 15 days.

Ward 60 Councillor M Siva said pressure in the pipeline was low and it affected flow of water. "Due to this, people living in the low lying areas are receiving more water. A majority of the houses don't receive adequate amount of water due to the poor pressure. People are unable to fill their sumps or other storage containers. Also, officials have been supplying water during the nighttime. This must be changed."

Adimaheswari of ward 61 complained about water leakages at several places. She also urged to fix the leakages and damaged pipelines in the Nanjappa Nagar. Several councillors urged the CCMC officials to inspect individuals' houses in the area for water theft using motor pumps. They also asked the officials to take stringent action against people and told them to disconnect the water connection of regular offenders.

Responding to them, east zone AE Ezhil said "Councillors can inform our officials about water theft in their wards. Our officials will inspect the houses, seize the motors and issue a notice if anyone is found guilty. As far as water supply frequency is concerned, the issue will be sorted out in a few days."

"The Pillur Scheme water is being supplied to Siruvani water supply areas this summer to compensate for the shortage of water supply from the Siruvani reservoir. Around 25 to 30 MLD of water from Pullur is being supplied to Siruvani areas which have increased the frequency of water supply in the East zone areas" he added.

The official also cited power cuts as one of the reasons for water supply constraints. Chairperson Lakumi Ilanjelvi intervened and rubbished the claim and told the official to concentrate on issues in the pipeline leaks and distribution systems. She also told the officials to take steps to reduce the frequency to 7 days.