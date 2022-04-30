Power demand in Tamil Nadu touches 17,370 MW

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded its highest ever power consumption. Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji tweeted on Friday that 387.047 million units (MU) of electricity were consumed on Thursday. The previous highest power consumption in the State was 378.328 MU recorded on March 29 this year.

The minister added that, so far, the highest State demand was 17,196 MegaWatt (MW), which was recorded on March 29. The demand, however, touched 17,370 MW on Thursday. Balaji, however, said this requirement was met without any power outages.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE: “We expect the power demand to be high in the coming days because of the summer. It can reach 17,500 MW or more. We can, however, tackle the situation and supply power without interruption.”