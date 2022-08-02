Manachanallur Anganwadi building may collapse at any moment: Teachers

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Teachers conduct classes at the Anganwadi in the Manachanallur panchayat union elementary school in fret, as they fear the building may collapse at any moment due to its poor condition. The teachers submitted a petition to the Collector M Pradeep Kumar in regard to this issue on Monday. A teacher, on conditions of anonymity, said,

"Around 20 children study at the Anganwadi center. It is a dangerous situation as the walls of the building are cracked. When it rains, the water seeps through the building, and it stays in the building for long. This will worsen the damages. We fear the building may collapse any time soon." The building is very close to the playground and another block of the school, sources said. It is dangerous for the students to play near the building, they added.

Further, if the building collapses, it will cause damage to the other building as well. Another teacher from the school said, "We're put in a helpless situation when the parents complain to us about the poor condition of the building. Though the school administration complained about it to the government officials, no action has so far been taken."

The teacher added that the Manachanallur Block Development Officer had earmarked the building for reconstruction works after the 2021 Tirunelveli incident that killed three students after a school wall collapsed on them. B Rabyiatul Basheeriya, an activist, said, "The reconstruction works have to be prioritised on the basis of the severity of the damage.

The delay may even cost lives. The 2021 incident is an accident that revealed the lethargic attitude of the officials." An official from the Manachanallur panchayat union said, "The reconstruction work by the town panchayat has been delayed due to a lack of funds." A senior official from the Manachanallur town panchayat said, "The panchayat can carry out the repair work only with the fund that is available.

The construction works should be taken up from the MLA fund or general fund. We have directed the school administration to arrange an alternative building for the children for now." An official from the District Education Department said the order to carry out the work is yet to be given.

