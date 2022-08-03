Erode: Tribals, urban students share stories of habitat and lifestyle

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: A group of tribal students from Burgur came face to face with students from urban Erode at an interactive event organised by two NGOs and exchanged experiences about their lifestyle, environment, etc.

Natraj, director of Sudar Charitable Trust, which runs for tribal students welfare, said, "Tribal students struggle to communicate with others in public spaces, and do not have much exposure to the urban life. So, we planned the discussion between urban and tribal students."

Students from both sides overcame their initial hesitation and het along well. They started talking about their schools, education, living environment, food habits, festivals, health care, etc . We believe such interactions will help tribal students shed their inhibitions, he added.

Kishor, a Class IX student from Burgur, told TNIE, 'Tales about the city always fascinate us. However, though facilities are limited in our settlement, we like our habitat."

Interactive games, storytelling, and book reading sessions were also held on the occasion. Twenty students from Burgur and 20 from Erode city participated. Kathaikalam NGO's director Vanithamani, Sudar's additional director Theera Thenmozhi were present.

