Rains bump up hydropower generation in TN

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southwest monsoon has increased Tamil Nadu’s hydropower generation of late. Heavy rain in the Western Ghats and constant inflows from reservoirs in Karnataka have led to dams in western Tamil Nadu attaining full capacity. With this, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has generated more power that usual from its hydro stations, a senior official told TNIE.

The official added that an average of 18 million units (MUs) of electricity were generated in the first week of July. But with an increase in the water level, on July 31 alone, 21.236 MUs were generated, and more is likely in the coming days.

Tangedco usually produces hydropower only early in the morning and between 6 and 10 pm. But now, it is being produced round the clock thanks to the water level in Kundah, Pykkara, and Pillur, the official stated, adding that hydropower units in the Nilgiris play a major role in power generation across the State.

The total installed capacity of Tamil Nadu’s hydropower stations is 2,321.90 MW, and hydropower stations in the Nilgiris alone have a generation capacity of 833 MW. Of this, the Kundah power units in the Nilgiris have an installed capacity of 540 MW, and now produce about 200 MW in peak hours, the official said.

Another official said that in the previous financial year, the power utility generated 5,514.10 MUs, exceeding the annual target of 3,853.74 MUs set by the Central electricity authority. This year, the target is 4,000 MUs, and is in reach because of the excess rainfall and inflow from Karnataka during the southwest monsoon.

CHENNAI: The southwest monsoon has increased Tamil Nadu’s hydropower generation of late. Heavy rain in the Western Ghats and constant inflows from reservoirs in Karnataka have led to dams in western Tamil Nadu attaining full capacity. With this, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has generated more power that usual from its hydro stations, a senior official told TNIE. The official added that an average of 18 million units (MUs) of electricity were generated in the first week of July. But with an increase in the water level, on July 31 alone, 21.236 MUs were generated, and more is likely in the coming days. Tangedco usually produces hydropower only early in the morning and between 6 and 10 pm. But now, it is being produced round the clock thanks to the water level in Kundah, Pykkara, and Pillur, the official stated, adding that hydropower units in the Nilgiris play a major role in power generation across the State. The total installed capacity of Tamil Nadu’s hydropower stations is 2,321.90 MW, and hydropower stations in the Nilgiris alone have a generation capacity of 833 MW. Of this, the Kundah power units in the Nilgiris have an installed capacity of 540 MW, and now produce about 200 MW in peak hours, the official said. Another official said that in the previous financial year, the power utility generated 5,514.10 MUs, exceeding the annual target of 3,853.74 MUs set by the Central electricity authority. This year, the target is 4,000 MUs, and is in reach because of the excess rainfall and inflow from Karnataka during the southwest monsoon.