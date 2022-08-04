Repairs on Ongur Bridge to be completed within 10 days: EV Velu

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Public Works Department Minister EV Velu on Wednesday evening inspected repairs under way at Ongur Bridge and said the work would be completed in 10 days. This comes after a week after a video of the shaky bridge along National Highway -32 went viral on social media platforms.



Speaking to the media, the minister said,"The 8.5 metre damaged bridge was constructed 35 years ago, and is supported with a T-beam and connected with iron rods and rubber bearing. Now, the bearing is worn out after heavy vehicles frequently travelled on it." Parallel to the structure, a new bridge had been constructed after the road was widened, and it stands strong now, he added.



According to the minister, "though this highway is under the Centre's control, I contacted respective officials regarding the repair work after hearing about the damages." Collector D Mohan and district superintendent of police N Shreenatha inspected the spot already and the police department diverted the traffic through the parallel bridge, after making it two-way, he added.



The repair is going on a war-time basis and after it is complete, the engineers team will inspect the bridge and certify its stability, Velu stated. Only then, the vehicles will be allowed to use this bridge.



Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamil Welfare Minister Gingee K Masthan, and officials of the State Highways department and National Highways Authority of India were present.

