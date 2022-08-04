Home States Tamil Nadu

Repairs on Ongur Bridge to be completed within 10 days: EV Velu

The repair is going on a war-time basis and after it is complete, the engineers team will inspect the bridge and certify its stability, Velu stated.

Published: 04th August 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

TN Public Works Department Minister EV Velu (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

TN Public Works Department Minister EV Velu (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Public Works Department Minister EV Velu on Wednesday evening inspected repairs under way at Ongur Bridge and said the work would be completed in 10 days. This comes after a week after a video of the shaky bridge along National Highway -32 went viral on social media platforms.

Speaking to the media, the minister said,"The 8.5 metre damaged bridge was constructed 35 years ago, and is supported with a T-beam and connected with iron rods and rubber bearing. Now, the bearing is worn out after heavy vehicles frequently travelled on it." Parallel to the structure, a new bridge had been constructed after the road was widened, and it stands strong now, he added.

According to the minister, "though this highway is under the Centre's control, I contacted respective officials regarding the repair work after hearing about the damages." Collector D Mohan and district superintendent of police N Shreenatha inspected the spot already and the police department diverted the traffic through the parallel bridge, after making it two-way, he added.
 
The repair is going on a war-time basis and after it is complete, the engineers team will inspect the bridge and certify its stability, Velu stated. Only then, the vehicles will be allowed to use this bridge.

Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamil Welfare Minister Gingee K Masthan, and officials of the State Highways department and National Highways Authority of India were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EV Velu
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp