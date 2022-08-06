Home States Tamil Nadu

12K cusecs discharged from Bhavanisagar dam

With inflow increasing, officials started discharging surplus water from Bhavanisagar dam (Lower Bhavani) on Friday.

ERODE: With inflow increasing, officials started discharging surplus water from Bhavanisagar dam (Lower Bhavani) on Friday. Meanwhile, discharge from Mettur reservoir reduced to 1.8 lakh cusecs from 2 lakh cusecs in the evening.

Officials from Water Resources Department (WRD) said, “We planned to maintain water level in Lower Bhavani dam at 102 feet against full reservior level (FRL) of 105 feet. The level reached 102 feet on Friday morning following which we lifted the sluices to discharge water as a precautionary measure.

Around 12,335 cusecs was discharged till Friday evening, and it will be regulated based on inflow. Inflow to Mettur dam was 1.81 lakh cusecs on Friday evening and the discharge reduced from 2.1 lakh cusecs.”In the wake of heavy water discharge from the dams, rescue teams are placed on alert in Erode,Salem and Namakkal districts and are monitoring low-lying areas.

In Erode, Minister of Housing and Urban Development K.Muthusamy, along with District Collector H.Krishnanunny and officials inspected the affected areas and distributed aid to people who were rescued from low lying areas. Officials from the Disaster Management in Erode said, “Over 1200 people were evacuated in Bhavani, Kodumudi and Erode taluks and housed in schools and marriage halls. Medical and food  assistance is being provided to them.”

Salem: Around 600 people were rescued near Edappadi as flood waters gushed into their villages. They were moved to schools and community centres. Megnatha Reddy, Revenue Division Officer of Mettur, said, “Inflow to Mattur and discharge was very high on Thursday evening. On Friday, it came down a bit. We are continuously monitoring riverine areas. People were rescued from lower areas and we are circulating help line numbers through media.”

Namakkal: Cauvery water flowed into Kumarapalayam, Pallipalayam and Butloor villages and entered around 200 houses. The residents were moved out to safer places. District collector Shreya P Singh visited the affected places and met the public housed in special camps.

