Facilities worth Rs 43 crore for fisheries dept opened

Minister for Fisheries Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman N Gowthaman, and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were present.

Published: 06th August 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin inaugurated various facilities constructed at a cost of Rs 43 crore on behalf of the State Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department through videoconference from the secretariat on Friday.

A fish sliding centre and sea erosion prevention structures at Pudupattinam and Uyyalikuppam in Chengalpattu district constructed at Rs 16.80 crore, fish rearing tanks at government fish farm in Tenkasi district constructed at Rs 5 crore, a renovated fish farm in Manimuthar in Tirunelveli district built at Rs 2.50 crore, and a fishing boats service centre at Pazhaiyar in Mayiladuthurai district constructed at Rs 2.87 crore were a few of the facilities. 

