Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi convoy did not delay ambulance, say officials

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A video clip which went viral on social media over the past few days, alleging that an ambulance was kept waiting for a long time to facilitate the passing of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s convoy is a case of disinformation, official sources said on Monday.

Inquiry revealed that the ambulance was stopped on one side of the Kollidam river bridge at Anaikkarai in Thanjavur district as the minister’s convoy had already entered the other side of the structure. The incident happened on August 5, when Poyyamozhi was inspecting flood situation in the Kollidam.

When contacted, a police official said, “The bridge, which is less than 500-metre-long, is narrow. It has been a practice for years that police personnel posted on both sides of the bridge communicate over wireless when vehicles from one side are allowed to enter the bridge.

Vehicles from the other side will wait for a while for these vehicles to pass. On August 5, the minister’s convoy had already entered one side of the bridge and the ambulance, which came from the other side, was made to wait hardly beyond two minutes.” Thanjavur Collector could not be reached for comments.

