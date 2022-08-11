Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai to Mumbai train travel to get an hour faster

Trains have been operated between Chennai and Mumbai for more than 100 years. Until a decade ago, they took 28 to 30 hours to make the journey.

Published: 11th August 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Indian railways, trains

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: You could soon save 30 to 60 minutes when travelling by train between Chennai and Mumbai, as the entire 1,260 km stretch has been electrified with double lines. On Tuesday, a second line in the last segment the 27-km Washimbe-Bhigwan section in Solapur division of the Central Railway — was commissioned.

Trains have been operated between Chennai and Mumbai for more than 100 years. Until a decade ago, they took 28 to 30 hours to make the journey. Despite changing from diesel engines to electric locomotives, the travel time remained high because trains were forced to make additional halts owing to lack of a double line.

This made trains on the route six to seven hours slower than other trains. Until 2020, The average speed on the Chennai-Mumbai section was less than 55 kmph, while on the Chennai-New Delhi, Chennai-Kolkata, and Chennai-Mangaluru sections, it was above 60 kmph.

In 2020, electrification of the single line was completed, reducing travel time to 23.5 hours. Doubling work on the Daund-Gulbarga section (224.9 km) between Karnataka and Maharashtra, and electrification of the Pune-Guntakal (641.37 km) section, were to be completed by 2018, but were delayed.

Doubling work on the last section between Washimbe and Bhigwan of the Daund-Gulbarga stretch was completed on Tuesday, an official from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) said. “Now, trains can be operated without any halt. The reduction in travel time will be reflected in the next time table.”

The doubling work, which had been dragging for several years, was expedited after the railway board approved the operation of private trains in 2020. It has been proposed to operate 152 pairs of trains on 109 routes including the Chennai-Mumbai section. Private trains are to be operated at 130 to 160 kmph.

The Southern Railway has already strengthened tracks so trains can run at 130 kmph on the Chennai-Renigunta section. The work is part of the proposal to increase the speed of trains on the golden quadrilateral between Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, and the diagonal routes, to 130 kmph.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Mumbai Indian Railways
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp