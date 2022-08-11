Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Smart City spots open for film shootings

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has decided to open its doors for shooting movies and TV serials as part of its revenue-boosting measures.

Smart City Project

A proposal to boost revenue by allowing shooting of movies and series was passed in the council meeting on July 30.  As per the plan, the charges for per day shoot has been fixed at Rs 75,000 and Rs 2,00,000 should be pledged as deposit for movies, while 50% of the total amount should be paid for shooting TV series at the smart city locations. Charges for wedding shoots and short films will be announced soon, officials added.

"Under the civic body's Smart City scheme, Periyakulam, Valankulam, Selvachinthamani lake, Kurichi lake, Kumarasamy and Selvampathy lake, Krishnampathy lake, model roads in Race Course and DB Road, and the multi-level car parking in RS Puram are nearing completion, revived with parks, open public spaces, botanical gardens and open zoological parks, along with skywalks, separate paths of walking and cycling, which would be great opportunities for the filmmakers to explore," CCMC said.

The rate of Rs 75,000 fixed for shooting is more than what Chennai Corporation charges. For shooting a movie in Chennai, Rs 10,000 is collected at Rajaji Hall and Rs 5,000 at Valluvar Kottam, Sims Park, Kodaikanal and other such places. Only 50% of this amount is collected for shooting TV serials. these are collected for serial shootings.

When asked about the reason of this high price for shoots, a senior CCMC official said,"Heavy cranes and other equipment would be involved in shooting films, which could pose a risk to the floating deck and tiled pavements in these locations. CCMC will cover the damage, if any, using the rentals and deposits."

Sl no | Location | Total Area (km/m2) | One Day Rent (24 hours) | Deposit Amount (Rs) | Total (Rs) *
1 | Periyakulam | 5.30 | 75,000 | 2, 00,000 | 2, 75,000
2 | Valankulam | 6.50 | 75,000 | 2, 00,000 | 2, 75,000
3 | Selvachinthamani Lake | 1.50 | 75,000 | 2, 00,000| 2, 75,000
4 | Kurichi Lake | 5.03 | 75,000 | 2, 00,000 | 2, 75,000
5 | Kumarasamy & Selvampathy lake | 2.25 + 2.35 | 75,000 | 2, 00,000 | 2, 75,000
6 | Krishnampathy Lake | 2.65 | 75,000 | 2, 00,000 | 2, 75,000
7 |Model Road, Racecourse | 44200 m2 | 75,000 | 2, 00,000 | 2, 75,000
8 | Model Road, D B Road | 27000m2 | 75,000 | 2, 00,000 | 2, 75,000
9 | Multilevel car parking, D B Road | 11900m2 | 75,000 | 2, 00,000 | 2, 75,000
(*The per day tariff and deposit for serial shooting will be collected at a 50% concession)

