Home States Tamil Nadu

Blast in Coimbatore IOCL gas pipeline during pressure check

The incident took place on Thanneerpanthal road near Peelamedu in the city around 1 pm and due to the sudden mishap, the entire road became slushy.

Published: 12th August 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An underground pipeline that was laid for the distribution of compressed piped natural gas for domestic and industrial usage by the IOCL was allegedly blasted during the pressure check on Thursday in the city.

The incident took place on Thanneerpanthal road near Peelamedu in the city around 1 pm and due to the sudden mishap, the entire road became slushy. K Sudarshan, a resident said, “Around 1 pm, when we were on that road, pipeline work was going on and suddenly the pipe got burst and it evacuated slushy air for more than 12 feet. A few vehicles and commuters fell into the dirt. As it was held during the testing, a major accident was averted. If it happens during the gas supply, definitely it will make a big loss.”

District Collector GS Sameeran, and Corporation commissioner M Prathap inspected the spot and clarified that it happened due to the stagnation of drainage. “The incident happened on Thaneerpandal road is part of enhanced mud and impurities removal from the pipeline and only air & water has been released, hence there is nothing to panic about. Safety is top-most priority of IOC. This is part of engineering and testing of steel pipelines and there was no pipeline burst or gas leakage incident, said District administration in its release.

Revenue officials said that the accident happened on the pipeline laid by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. They immediately informed concerned persons to stop the testing and sought an explanation for the mishap, said an official. Meanwhile, the officials from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd said that the incident happened while cleaning and checking the pipeline by admitting compressed air pressure and it opened due to excess air pressure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IOCL Coimbatore
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp