Blast in Coimbatore IOCL gas pipeline during pressure check

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An underground pipeline that was laid for the distribution of compressed piped natural gas for domestic and industrial usage by the IOCL was allegedly blasted during the pressure check on Thursday in the city.

The incident took place on Thanneerpanthal road near Peelamedu in the city around 1 pm and due to the sudden mishap, the entire road became slushy. K Sudarshan, a resident said, “Around 1 pm, when we were on that road, pipeline work was going on and suddenly the pipe got burst and it evacuated slushy air for more than 12 feet. A few vehicles and commuters fell into the dirt. As it was held during the testing, a major accident was averted. If it happens during the gas supply, definitely it will make a big loss.”

District Collector GS Sameeran, and Corporation commissioner M Prathap inspected the spot and clarified that it happened due to the stagnation of drainage. “The incident happened on Thaneerpandal road is part of enhanced mud and impurities removal from the pipeline and only air & water has been released, hence there is nothing to panic about. Safety is top-most priority of IOC. This is part of engineering and testing of steel pipelines and there was no pipeline burst or gas leakage incident, said District administration in its release.

Revenue officials said that the accident happened on the pipeline laid by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. They immediately informed concerned persons to stop the testing and sought an explanation for the mishap, said an official. Meanwhile, the officials from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd said that the incident happened while cleaning and checking the pipeline by admitting compressed air pressure and it opened due to excess air pressure.

