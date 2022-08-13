Home States Tamil Nadu

Ma Subramanian launches Corbevax booster dose drive in TN

Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched a drive to administer Corbevax booster doses to recipients aged 18 years and above in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched a drive to administer Corbevax booster doses to recipients aged 18 years and above in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The Union Health Ministry had recently announced that those of 18 years and above who had taken Covaxin or Covishield and completed six months after the second dose are eligible to take Corbevax booster dose. Earlier, only the same vaccine was given as a booster dose.

Speaking to reporters after launching the drive, Subramanian said the 34th Covid-19 mega vaccination camp will be conducted on August 21 at 50,000 places. People can take Corbevax booster dose in these camps as well. As the free booster dose would be given only till September 30, people should make use of it.

There is no restriction on people who want to take the same vaccine (Covaxin or Covishield) which they took for the first and second dose. The State has achieved 95.94% of first dose coverage and 89.39 % of the second.

Regarding illegal oocytes sale cases, the minister said inspections were conducted in all the infertility centres across the State and action will be taken on erring hospitals. Earlier, the minister inaugurated a three-day food festival at Island Ground. It is being organised by the Food Safety Department where 150 food stalls were opened to encourage people to eat healthy food.

